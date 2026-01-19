126 enemy UAVs out of 145 neutralised, with hits in 12 locations, - Air Force

On the night of 19 January 2026, Russian troops attacked with 145 Shahed and Gerbera strike UAVs and other types of drones, about 90 of which were "Shaheds".

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Air Force Command.

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As noted, the air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

How did our air defence perform?

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30 a.m., air defence forces shot down/suppressed 126 enemy Shahed and Gerbera UAVs and other types of drones.

Thirteen strike UAVs were recorded hitting 12 locations, and downed UAVs (debris) were recorded falling in five locations.

Read more: 96 enemy UAVs out of 115 were neutralized, there were hits at 11 locations, - Air Force

"The attack is ongoing, there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow the safety rules!" the Air Force emphasise.

What preceded it?

Earlier it was reported that a Russian UAV struck a house in the Odesa region, damaging energy infrastructure.

Read more: Russia fired 76 targets at Ukraine: Air Defense neutralized 53 UAVs. INFOGRAPHICS