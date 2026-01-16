Russia fired 76 targets at Ukraine: Air Defense neutralized 53 UAVs. INFOGRAPHICS

Russian occupiers launched 76 UAVs of various types over Ukraine.

This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Telegram channel Censor.NET

Details

The enemy struck with Shahed-type strike UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerbera, Italmas, and other types of drones from the directions of Kursk, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation), and the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk.

About 50 of them are "martyrs".

See: Air defense forces shot down ten out of ten enemy jet drones flying towards Kyiv. VIDEO

The result of the work of the air defense forces

As of 08:30 a.m., air defense forces shot down/suppressed 53 enemy UAVs.

There were 19 strikes by attack UAVs at 9 locations, as well as the fall of downed UAVs (debris) at one location.

The attack is currently ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

See more: Capable of detecting targets at range of 450 km: Ukraine to receive Lanza LTR-25 radar from Spain. PHOTO