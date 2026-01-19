Zelenskyy says Russia prepared mass strike, calls for vigilance
Russia has prepared for a new large-scale strike on Ukraine.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in his evening address, Censor.NET reports.
Russia prepared for a strike
"These days we must remain very vigilant — Russia has prepared for a strike, a large-scale strike, and is waiting for the moment to deliver it," the president said.
He urged Ukrainians to heed air raid alerts.
"Please pay attention to all air raid alerts, and every region must be ready to respond as quickly as possible and support people," Zelenskyy stressed.
Background
- As a reminder, on the evening of January 18, President Zelenskyy said that Russia is trying to damage Ukraine’s nuclear power plants.
- The Ukrainian side has confirmed data on facilities that the enemy had reconnoitered in advance for possible attacks. The Kremlin’s main target remains the country’s energy system.
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