Searches being conducted in three regions, including Dnipro City Council, in case involving embezzlement of state funds (updated), - National Police

The National Police is conducting investigations in several regions into the embezzlement of state funds.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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Details

The Information Policy and Communications Department of the Prosecutor General's Office said that searches at the Dnipro City Council are being conducted as part of criminal proceedings based on the decisions of an investigating judge.

This involves checking the facts of possible misuse of budget funds in the field of waste management.

The prosecutor's office is investigating these circumstances, establishing the actual volume of work performed, the movement of budget funds, the proper accounting of property, and possible losses to the city.

They emphasised that the searches are being conducted at municipal enterprises, not at Mayor Filatov's office, and that no notice of suspicion is planned.

What do law enforcement officials say?

The Communications Department of the National Police noted, that as part of criminal proceedings investigating the embezzlement of budget funds during the collection, removal and disposal of solid household waste, a series of searches are being conducted in the Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia and Lviv regions, with the consent of the prosecutor's office and in accordance with a court ruling.

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"Namely: at the locations of the solid household waste landfill, office premises, at the addresses of registration and residence of the persons involved in the criminal proceedings, in the vehicles they use. In order to seize documents, one of the searches is being conducted at the municipal enterprise in the premises of the Dnipro City Council. More detailed information will be provided later," the National Police added.

What preceded this?

As previously reported, searches are being conducted at the Dnipro City Council.

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