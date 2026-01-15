NABU asks to restrict access to certain search warrants as interested parties may view them, Kryvonos says

NABU is asking to restrict access to certain court rulings on conducting investigative actions by anti-corruption bodies.

NABU Director Semen Kryvonos said this during a meeting of the Temporary Investigative Commission (TIC) investigating possible violations of Ukrainian law in the areas of defense, anti-corruption policy, and human rights during martial law, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known?

"We are asking to restrict access to rulings on certain investigative actions in our criminal proceedings. Based on the logs, we see that even employees of intelligence agencies can view our rulings. What they were doing in our rulings in July and August (during the attack on the independence of NABU and SAPO. – Ed.) is unclear.

That is why we are saying this is a very systemic problem not only for NABU and SAPO. In our criminal proceedings, searches, given our subjects, are of significant interest, but this is a systemic problem for the entire law enforcement system," he stressed.

Read more: NABU confirms suspicion against Tymoshenko: Bribe in exchange for loyal behaviour during voting. VIDEO

Background

Earlier, the media reported that in November 2025, when rulings on NABU investigative actions into corruption in the energy sector began to be uploaded to the court register, suspects may have been able to access this data using law enforcement officers under their control.

Read more: NABU and SAPO expose Tymoshenko for bribing MPs in parliament, - media