NABU searches home of businessman Bohdan Yakymets linked to law enforcement – media

Detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine are conducting searches at the home of individual entrepreneur Bohdan Yakymets.

As Censor.NET reports, this is stated in sources cited by the publication Dzerkalo Tyzhnia.

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According to the interlocutors, during the searches at Yakymets’ place, phones were seized, which allegedly "should under no circumstances have fallen into the hands of the investigation." These devices contain sensitive correspondence with individuals holding high positions in the state, which, according to the sources, caused significant nervous tension for the figure in the case.

Read also: Mindich planned to leave Ukraine at least a day before the NABU searches, says Kryvonos

Searches and Yakymets’ prior activities

According to sources, Yakymets recently appeared for questioning as part of criminal proceedings and also vacationed abroad, including in Monaco. Previously, he was an informal aide to the former head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office, Nazar Kholodnytskyi. According to the publication, Yakymets also served as a contact person between businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi and the leadership of the Security Service of Ukraine.

"The seized phones contain extremely sensitive materials concerning senior state officials," the publication’s sources said.

Read more: NABU asks to restrict access to certain search warrants as interested parties may view them, Kryvonos says

During searches at a business center, the investigation obtained information that became grounds for further procedural actions. Also, one of the NABU detectives who investigated Yakymets’ case, Ruslan Mahomedrasulov, was later detained by the SBU on suspicion of state treason, after which the security service gained access to all investigation materials, including Yakymets’ case.

Earlier, Batkivshchyna faction leader Yuliia Tymoshenko said her accounts had been blocked even before a court decision, which is why she cannot pay bail in the case over bribery of MPs in parliament.

Read more: Mahamedrasulov case: NABU internal probe continues, searches conducted of more than 20 employees