Mahamedrasulov case: NABU internal probe continues, searches conducted of more than 20 employees
The internal investigation into NABU detective Ruslan Mahamedrasulov has still not been completed. There are no conclusions yet.
NABU Director Semen Kryvonos said this during a Temporary Investigative Commission (TIC) meeting, Censor.NET reports.
What is known
Kryvonos recalled that the detective’s case is linked to Operation Midas—Mahamedrasulov was part of the group of detectives who worked on investigating it.
Mahamedrasulov has currently been released from custody and continues to serve at NABU.
Investigation continues
Kryvonos also said that after the NABU detective was detained, internal checks could not be completed because he was being held in pre-trial detention. He is now cooperating with the Internal Control Department.
Kryvonos stressed that it is too early to speak about conclusions: "We are still assessing the damage caused by the searches at NABU detectives."
NABU’s director also said that, overall, within the checks, about six people received notices of suspicion, and searches were conducted of more than 20 NABU employees and related persons. Final decisions are possible only after disciplinary procedures and pre-trial investigations are completed.
The Mahamedrasulov case
- Earlier, the media reported that Ruslan Mahamedrasulov, head of the interregional detective department of NABU, who was detained by the SSU, was one of the key employees involved in documenting the activities of businessman and co-owner of "Kvartal 95" Tymur Mindich.
- The SSU reported that one of the heads of the NABU interregional detective departments, Ruslan Mahamedrasulov, had been exposed for doing business with Russia.
- Later, the Security Service of Ukraine denied that the detention and arrest of NABU employee Ruslan Mahamedrasulov were politically motivated.
- On 16 September, the Security Service of Ukraine, the Office of the Prosecutor General, and the State Bureau of Investigations announced new charges against one of the heads of the NABU's interregional detective departments, who is currently in custody on suspicion of aiding an aggressor state.
- On 23 September, the court left the NABU detective in custody.
- On 15 October, the court extended the pre-trial investigation period by six months.
- On 2 December, the Pechersky District Court released the detective's father, Mahamedrasulov, from pre-trial detention to house arrest.
- On 3 December, the Kyiv Court of Appeal released NABU detective Ruslan Mahamedrasulov from custody.
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