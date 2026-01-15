Mahamedrasulov case: NABU internal probe continues, searches conducted of more than 20 employees

The internal investigation into NABU detective Ruslan Mahamedrasulov has still not been completed. There are no conclusions yet.

NABU Director Semen Kryvonos said this during a Temporary Investigative Commission (TIC) meeting, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known

Kryvonos recalled that the detective’s case is linked to Operation Midas—Mahamedrasulov was part of the group of detectives who worked on investigating it.

Mahamedrasulov has currently been released from custody and continues to serve at NABU.

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Investigation continues

Kryvonos also said that after the NABU detective was detained, internal checks could not be completed because he was being held in pre-trial detention. He is now cooperating with the Internal Control Department.

Kryvonos stressed that it is too early to speak about conclusions: "We are still assessing the damage caused by the searches at NABU detectives."

NABU’s director also said that, overall, within the checks, about six people received notices of suspicion, and searches were conducted of more than 20 NABU employees and related persons. Final decisions are possible only after disciplinary procedures and pre-trial investigations are completed.

Read more: Mahamedrasulov on Yermak: Midas case has strong physical evidence

The Mahamedrasulov case

Read more: NABU detective Mahamedrasulov: Target was not me, but Kryvonos and Klymenko