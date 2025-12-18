Mahamedrasulov on Yermak: Midas case has strong physical evidence

NABU detective Ruslan Mahamedrasulov has commented on the possible involvement of former Presidential Office chief Andriy Yermak in energy-sector corruption.

He made this statement in an interview with UP, as reported by Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"As for the Yermak case, that is a separate story. In the Midas case, there is strong physical evidence, and I hope NABU detectives will see the case through to the end within the law," the detective said.

In November, NABU officially confirmed that Mahamedrasulov had documented individuals involved in energy-sector corruption.

Read more: NABU initially planned Operation Midas to expose corruption in Ministry of Defence, - Mahamedrasulov

During the interview, he said he had worked on a narrow set of tasks as part of the operation.

"They say I was either the head of this operation or that I was doing investigative work. I want everyone to understand that I carried out a narrow range of tasks that I could do.

I was not the senior investigator of the group, and I did not conduct investigative activities at all. My job was to carry out certain measures regarding specific individuals," Mahamedrasulov explained.

Read more: Kolomoiskyi on suspension of "Mindichgate": NABU may have reached agreement with Zelenskyy

Yermak’s dismissal

Read more: NABU initially planned Operation Midas to expose corruption in Ministry of Defence, - Mahamedrasulov