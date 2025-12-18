Mahamedrasulov on Yermak: Midas case has strong physical evidence
NABU detective Ruslan Mahamedrasulov has commented on the possible involvement of former Presidential Office chief Andriy Yermak in energy-sector corruption.
He made this statement in an interview with UP, as reported by Censor.NET.
What is known?
"As for the Yermak case, that is a separate story. In the Midas case, there is strong physical evidence, and I hope NABU detectives will see the case through to the end within the law," the detective said.
In November, NABU officially confirmed that Mahamedrasulov had documented individuals involved in energy-sector corruption.
During the interview, he said he had worked on a narrow set of tasks as part of the operation.
"They say I was either the head of this operation or that I was doing investigative work. I want everyone to understand that I carried out a narrow range of tasks that I could do.
I was not the senior investigator of the group, and I did not conduct investigative activities at all. My job was to carry out certain measures regarding specific individuals," Mahamedrasulov explained.
Yermak’s dismissal
- On the morning of November 28, media outlets reported that NABU and SAPO were conducting searches at Andriy Yermak's premises.
- Subsequently, NABU officially confirmed the investigative actions.
- Yermak stated that there are no obstacles for investigators.
- The media said that the suspicion against Yermak could be linked to the "Dynastiia" cooperative.
- Zelenskyy later said in an address to the nation that Andriy Yermak had submitted his resignation as head of the President’s Office.
- According to media reports, on 5 December, Yermak visited the central office of the Foreign Intelligence Service. He may have been negotiating cover documents to leave Ukraine.
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