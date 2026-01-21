Zelenskyy and Trump to meet in Davos on January 22 to discuss peace plan – Axios

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to visit Davos, Switzerland, on Thursday, January 22, to meet with US President Donald Trump.

As reported by Censor.NET, Axios wrote this, citing a Ukrainian official.

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More about the meeting

According to the outlet, Zelenskyy plans to meet with Trump shortly before White House envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner travel to Moscow to meet with Vladimir Putin. Both meetings will focus on Trump’s peace plan for Ukraine.

The United States is close to an agreement with Ukraine on the terms of this plan, but so far has not made clear progress in bringing Putin into the process. The Russian dictator has not rejected the plan, but his public reaction to it has not been very enthusiastic.

Read more: White House announced details of meeting with Zelenskyy in US

US peace plan

The fact that Russia has not yet accepted the 20-point plan is one of the reasons the White House did not want to sign a "prosperity plan" for Ukraine during the World Economic Forum in Davos this week, the outlet notes.

The outlet recalls that earlier, Zelenskyy decided not to travel to Switzerland, earlier this week after a large-scale Russian strike left parts of Ukraine without water and electricity in harsh winter conditions.

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