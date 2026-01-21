Support for defenders: Ukrainians step up aid to army after heavy shelling

After massive shelling, Ukrainians are beginning to actively assist the military.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by the developers of the social project "Subscribe to Army" during the first offline event, which took place recently in Kyiv.

Increased support after shelling

The last few days have been another reminder of the reality of war for everyone. Against this backdrop, there is a clear signal from society — Ukrainians are increasingly choosing to support the military. Open dashboards on the platform show that the total amount of contributions has increased by almost 30%, the number of contributions by 14%, and the number of users by more than 13%," the project authors noted.

During the event, military officials also emphasized the importance of regular and systematic support for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Read more: Enemy attacked with Iskander missiles and 97 UAVs: air defence forces neutralised 84 targets. INFOGRAPHICS

Regular assistance as a new culture of support

"2026 is the year of a new culture of support. The first offline event of the "Subscribe to Army" platform took place, focusing on regular, predictable support for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The most important subscription in life. Military personnel, representatives of business, media, and the public sector gathered at the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in World War II to talk not about emotional outbursts of aid, but about a system. About support that works every day and allows units to plan, rather than live from collection to collection," the project authors note.

As is well known, "Subscribe to Army" is a non-commercial social project providing direct support to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. On the project website subscribetoarmy.com, every Ukrainian can choose the brigade they want to support and determine the amount and frequency of regular payments. All funds will be transferred directly to the unit's account, without commissions or intermediaries.

We previously reported that Poland is preparing a new package of military aid for Ukraine.