Enemy attacked with Iskander missiles and 97 UAVs: air defence forces neutralised 84 targets
On the night of 21 January, Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with drones and ballistic missiles.
This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.
What did the enemy attack with?
The Russian Federation launched an "Iskander-M" ballistic missile from occupied Crimea and 97 UAVs of various types from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – the Russian Federation, Chauda – TOT AR Crimea, TOT Donetsk.
About 70 of them were "shaheds".
How did the air defence system perform?
As of 08:30 a.m. Ukrainian air defence forces shot down/suppressed 84 enemy Shahed and Gerbera UAVs and other types of drones in the north, south and east of the country.
A ballistic missile and 13 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 11 locations, as well as the fall of downed (debris) at one location.
The attack is currently ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.
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