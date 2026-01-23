59 combat engagements reported so far: enemy most active in Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions, General Staff says

Ukraine’s Defense Forces are holding off Russian attacks. As of now, the total number of combat engagements stands at 59.

This is stated in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s report on the frontline situation as of 4:00 p.m. on January 23, Censor.NET reports.

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Strikes on Ukraine

Today, communities in the settlements of Bila Bereza, Kucherivka and Ryzhivka in the Sumy region came under enemy artillery fire

Situation in the north

In the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy launched one air strike today, dropping two guided bombs, and carried out 27 attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

Five combat clashes took place in the South Slobozhanskyi direction, with the enemy attacking in the areas of the settlements of Prylipka, Vovchanski Khutory, and towards the settlements of Nesterne and Sonino. Two combat clashes are ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy did not conduct any offensive actions.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - approximately 1,232,090 personnel (+1,280 per day), 11,599 tanks, 36,549 artillery systems, 23,946 armoured vehicles

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out six attacks today on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Novoselivka and Yampil, and toward the settlements of Lyman, Stavky and Dibrova. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

No enemy offensive actions were recorded in the Sloviansk and Kramatorsk directions.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 22 attempts by the enemy to penetrate Ukraine’s defenses near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Kleban-Byk, Pleshchiivka and Sofiivka, and toward Illinivka and Stepanivka. Three engagements are ongoing.

Read more: 222 combat engagements recorded on front line, most of them - in Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the start of the day, Russian occupiers have made 22 attempts to push Ukrainian troops out of their positions near the settlements of Rodynske, Sukhetske, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske and Filiia, and toward the settlements of Shevchenko and Novopavlivka. Combat engagements are currently ongoing in some areas.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, since the start of the day, Ukrainian defenders have stopped three assault actions by enemy forces near the settlements of Oleksandrohrad and Zlahoda, and toward Dobropillia.

Fighting in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, the aggressor attempted 11 times to advance on Ukrainian positions near Solodke and Huliaipole, and toward Sviatopetrivka, Zelene and Varvarivka. Vozdvyzhivka, Dolynka and Zaliznychne came under enemy airstrikes.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders are repelling an enemy attack toward Pavlivka. The enemy carried out an airstrike on Verkhniia Tersa.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the occupiers did not conduct any offensive actions.

Read more: 123 combat clashes recorded since start of day, including 56 in Pokrovsk direction, General Staff says