Occupiers keep up pressure in Vovchansk area, gray zone expands in Vilcha – DeepState
Russian occupation forces continue to keep up pressure in the Vovchansk area.
This was reported by the DeepState monitoring project, Censor.NET reports.
DeepState recalled that the latest map update recorded enemy advances near Synelnykove and Tsehelne.
Situation in the Vilcha area
"The gray zone in Vilcha has also expanded, as the Russians are actively pushing in. There are constant reports both within the settlement itself and in the surrounding area. Preliminary information indicates that the enemy is actively taking over Vilcha, and some fighters are already saying it is marked in red, but this still needs to be verified," the analysts wrote.
Logistics routes damaged
DeepState also said that the invaders have damaged logistics, making it difficult for defenders to hold the line in Vovchansk and the surrounding area.
"Rubikon crews are operating against drone pilots, striking UAV positions to prevent them from providing support to the infantry and from destroying enemy positions in return. In parallel, small enemy groups are infiltrating and building up for further attempts to advance," the statement said.
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