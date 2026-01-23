Emergency repair crews to receive additional payments from January through March, Zelenskyy says

Workers of emergency repair crews will receive additional payments for January, February, and March. UAH 20,000 for each month.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in his evening video address, Censor.NET reports.

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Additional payments for repair crews

"There is also a decision to directly support everyone in the repair crews. These are additional payments for each month of this emergency situation. Today, we agreed with the Prime Minister, and also with the energy minister, on what the format of the payments will be and how people will receive these payments. Each worker involved in emergency restoration work will receive an additional UAH 20,000. For January, February, and March of this year. UAH 20,000 for each month," the head of state said.

He noted that the government will announce the details of the decision.

"And, of course, thanks to every country and all leaders who provide the necessary assistance. There already are and there will be more energy-specific packages. The European Union, and separately Italy, Germany, Lithuania, Britain, Poland, Japan, America — thank you all," Zelenskyy added.

Read more: Government introduces bonus payments for energy workers serving in repair and restoration teams – Svyrydenko

Background

Earlier, Cabinet of Ministers head Yuliia Svyrydenko said that energy workers who work in repair and restoration crews would receive additional payments.

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