Trump threatened Canada with 100% tariffs if it signs trade agreement with China

US President Donald Trump has said he is prepared to impose 100% tariffs on all Canadian imports if Canada signs a trade agreement with China, accusing Beijing of seeking to use the country as a transit hub for exports to the US.

The US president wrote about this on the social network Truth Social, according to Censor.NET.

"If Governor Carney expects to make Canada a "transit hub" for Chinese goods to the US, he is seriously mistaken. China will crush Canada and completely absorb it, destroying its businesses, social foundations, and way of life. If Canada signs an agreement with China, the United States will immediately impose 100% tariffs on all Canadian goods and products," Trump wrote.

Earlier it was reported that US President Donald Trump withdrew his invitation to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney to join his "Peace Council".

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