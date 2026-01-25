Zelenskyy is like Churchill and Havel. He is steel lion that world history has been waiting for, - "servant of people" Bohutska

People's Deputy from the Servant of the People fraction Yelyzaveta Bohutska congratulated President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on his birthday and called him the "Leader of Europe," comparing him to Winston Churchill and Václav Havel.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Bohutska's post.

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What does the MP say?

"In the 26th year, at the end of the fourth year of the war, I can say with confidence: you have endured. You have grown stronger. You have grown two heads taller than all European leaders combined, if you put them on top of each other.

You have learned to tell the truth to people's faces. The bitter and irritating truth. But this truth will get this rusty, comatose engine moving. Europe has heard that they finally have a leader. One who will change everything. A leader who will be recognised for many years to come, like Winston Churchill or Vaclav Havel. And this leader is the President of Ukraine. It is you, Volodymyr Oleksandrovych," she writes.

In addition, she calls Zelenskyy "the First President."

"I once wrote that you are not the sixth. You are the First. The first real President of Ukraine who did not falter and did not fear. Who did not say "I am here!" on the evening of 24 February 2022 for the sake of glory, but in order to shake up old, lazy Europe, to force Biden to take at least some sensible action amid his dwindling energy. This year has been harder for you than the three years before. But you have become the steel lion that world history has been waiting for. Two old senile men are dividing the old world, in which a new Ukraine is being born in the centre of Europe!

I thank you for your endurance. For your strength and absolute confidence: "Putin will die. Russia will fall apart. And Europe, if it stands with Ukraine... no one will ever wipe their feet on it!" I wish you only one thing: good health. Everything else is within your power! Everyone knows this, except those who still cherish the hope of turning back the clock.

Let them all go to hell.

We only need to move forward!" adds Bohutska.

The spelling and punctuation of the MP's quotes have been preserved.

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