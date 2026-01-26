20th package of EU sanctions against Russia will target Russia’s energy revenues and "shadow fleet," - Wadephul

The European Union continues to work on the 20th package of sanctions against Russia.

This was stated by German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, reports Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

20th package of sanctions

"We are working hard on the 20th package of sanctions, which will primarily target Russia's energy revenues, its shadow fleet, and its sanctions circumvention networks," he said.

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Hybrid threats

Wadephul cited shadow fleet vessels, which are specifically designed to circumvent sanctions, as part of these threats.

"They also pose a threat to all countries on the Baltic coast, because we often see ships here in disastrous technical condition with poorly trained crews," the minister explained.

According to him, there is a threat of an ecological disaster, with serious economic consequences for the entire tourism sector, if there is an accident involving a tanker from the shadow fleet.

That is why, according to him, "much greater efficiency in combating this shadow fleet" is needed.

"We are already taking action against it. We are adding ships and their owners to sanctions packages both at the EU level and independently. But it is we, the partners in the Baltic Sea, who must exchange information in a very specific manner and deepen our cooperation," the minister stressed.

Wadephul also proposes taking action against ships whose flag status is unclear.

"This is also provided for by maritime law. We must now use all the possibilities offered by maritime law to stop such vessels. And we must finally begin discussions on further developing maritime law in this area.

Because right now, it prevents us from taking action against ships and their owners who completely disregard maritime law. We cannot allow our hands to be tied in this way. That is why I strongly urge that we review maritime law in this regard," he concluded.

What preceded it?