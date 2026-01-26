Zelenskyy appoints Mykhailo Brodovych as Ukraine’s ambassador to Georgia

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed a new Ambassador of Ukraine to Georgia. Mykhailo Brodovych has been appointed to the post.

This is stated in Presidential Decree No. 83/2026, Censor.NET reports.

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Appointment of Brodovych as ambassador

"To appoint Mykhailo Frankovych Brodovych as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to Georgia," the document says.

The post of ambassador to Georgia was vacant

The post of Ukraine’s ambassador to Georgia has been vacant since 2022. After that, Ukraine was represented in Georgia at the level of chargés d’affaires.

Since 2025, the post of Chargé d’Affaires of Ukraine in Georgia has been held by Roman Yakovenko.

Read more: Zelenskyy signs decrees appointing new ambassadors. LIST

What is known about Mykhailo Brodovych

Mykhailo Frankovych Brodovych is a Ukrainian diplomat. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine. He is an honorary doctor of Vasyl Stefanyk Precarpathian National University.

He has been working in the diplomatic service at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine since 1996.

He served as a consul at the Consulate General of Ukraine in Istanbul and as Consul General of Ukraine in Krakow.

From August 28, 2015, to May 4, 2022, he served as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to Slovenia.

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