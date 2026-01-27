Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi is not under control of Russian Federation, - Joint Forces Group

The military denies statements by the Russian Ministry of Defence about the alleged occupation of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi in the Kharkiv region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Joint Forces Group.

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Details

"Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi is not only not under the control of the invaders, but is not even directly affected by the line of contact.

The Joint Forces Operation continues to be amazed by the ability of Russian generals not only to exaggerate their achievements, but also to invent them from scratch.

We would like to remind you that, in accordance with international humanitarian law, Ukrainian prisoners of war are entitled to receive qualified medical assistance from specialists, including narcologists," they noted.

Read more: Occupiers in Kupiansk are under heavy siege, - Trehubov

What preceded it?

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defence claimed to have captured Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi in the Kharkiv region, as well as Novoiakovlivka in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Watch more: Occupiers in supermarket in Kupiansk: SOF eliminated two ruscists and captured two more. VIDEO