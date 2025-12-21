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News Fighting in the Kupіansk direction
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Occupiers in Kupiansk are under heavy siege, - Trehubov

The enemy has been blocked in Kupiansk

Within the boundaries of Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region, small infantry groups of the Russian army are effectively blocked in a tight encirclement, with fighting continuing near the city.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by Viktor Trehubov, head of communications for the Joint Forces Operation, in a comment to Suspilne.

Battles near Oskol

At the same time, near this settlement, on the left bank of the Oskil River, Russian troops are trying to push Ukrainian Armed Forces units across this body of water. The occupiers are also increasing pressure in the direction of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, but they are not succeeding.

Tregubov said that fighting continues near Kupiansk. According to him, Russian soldiers hope to break through to the city and restore communications.

Read more: Armed Forces of Ukraine are successfully counterattacking and inflicting significant losses on Russian troops, - Syrskyi

What preceded it?

  • We remind you that on November 20, Russian media circulated a statement by Valeriy Gerasimov, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, about the alleged occupation of Kupiansk.
  • However, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted the statement made by the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Gerasimov, in his report to Putin about the capture of the settlements of Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region and Yampil in the Donetsk region.
  • After that, Russian propaganda outlets also admitted that the Russian army's "capture" of Kupiansk was not true.
  • On December 12, the DeepState project reported that the northwestern outskirts of the city had been cleared of Russian forces and that the occupiers in Kupiansk had been blocked.
  • On the same day, December 12, President Zelenskyy arrived in Kupiansk.
  • The National Guard brigade "Charter" stated that 200 Russian soldiers were surrounded in the city.

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military actions (3469) Kharkiv region (1800) Kupiansk district (532) Kupiansk (632) Kup’yansk-Vuzlovyy (21) war in Ukraine (5067) Oskil river (32)
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