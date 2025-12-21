Occupiers in Kupiansk are under heavy siege, - Trehubov

Within the boundaries of Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region, small infantry groups of the Russian army are effectively blocked in a tight encirclement, with fighting continuing near the city.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by Viktor Trehubov, head of communications for the Joint Forces Operation, in a comment to Suspilne.

Battles near Oskol

At the same time, near this settlement, on the left bank of the Oskil River, Russian troops are trying to push Ukrainian Armed Forces units across this body of water. The occupiers are also increasing pressure in the direction of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, but they are not succeeding.

Tregubov said that fighting continues near Kupiansk. According to him, Russian soldiers hope to break through to the city and restore communications.

Read more: Armed Forces of Ukraine are successfully counterattacking and inflicting significant losses on Russian troops, - Syrskyi

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