Ukraine has agreed with Poland to increase gas import capacity, - Shmyhal

Ukraine and Poland have agreed to increase gas import capacity.

This was announced by Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

According to Shmyhal, Poland's gas transmission system operator Gaz-System and "Ukraine's gas transmission system operator" have agreed on a phased increase in transmission capacity for gas imports from Poland to Ukraine starting in early February 2026.

"By the end of April, the capacity of this route will increase from 15.3 million cubic metres to 18.4 million cubic metres per day.

This is an important agreement to ensure stable heat supply to Ukrainian homes, hospitals, schools and critical infrastructure," the statement said.

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Shmyhal said that Poland provides access to various gas sources and remains one of the key countries for imports.

"In 2025, 2.1 billion cubic metres of gas were supplied through Poland, accounting for over 30% of total imports, including about 600 million cubic metres of American LNG.

We thank our Polish partners for their consistent support of Ukraine and joint work on strengthening our energy security," the minister concluded.

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