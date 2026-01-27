Doomsday Clock moved record-close to midnight

The symbolic "Doomsday Clock" has been moved to a record-close time to catastrophe.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was stated by the U.S. scientific non-profit organization, the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, named after a leading scientific journal for nuclear physicists.

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The scientists’ decision to move the hands was announced on January 27, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time (5:00 p.m. in Kyiv).

This step means experts see elevated global risks for which world leaders have not taken sufficient measures to reduce them.

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What the new reading means.

In 2026, the clock has been set at 85 seconds to midnight — the shortest distance to the symbolic "Apocalypse" point in the project’s history.

The clock is maintained by the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, a group of scientists and experts who assess the risks of global catastrophe every year.

Experts emphasize that the clock’s hands indicate the level of threat to peace: the closer to midnight, the higher the risks to humanity. This year, the risk factors include escalating nuclear confrontations, climate change, and the development of dangerous technologies.

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Historical context and critical threats

This reading is the lowest in nearly 80 years of the Clock’s existence.

Previously, the lowest readings were set due to nuclear confrontations and the Cold War.

In 2025, the clock showed 89 seconds to midnight — also one of the bleakest readings.

Experts stress that this tool does not predict the future, but serves as a signal for world leaders to work on reducing threats.

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