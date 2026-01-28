Spain rescues Russian "shadow fleet" tanker Chariot Tide, - Reuters

Spain sent a rescue ship to rescue and escort the tanker Chariot Tide from the Russian Federation's "shadow fleet." It is under EU sanctions for transporting Russian oil.

This was reported by Reuters, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

The tanker was flying the Mozambican flag and drifting in international waters off the coast of Spain with a broken engine.

The Spanish merchant navy dispatched a rescue vessel and escorted the tanker to the port of Tangier-Med in Morocco.

Read more: 20th package of EU sanctions against Russia will target Russia’s energy revenues and "shadow fleet," - Wadephul

Sanctions

According to data from the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, on December 16, 2024, the EU imposed sanctions on a tanker (effective December 17, 2024) for transporting crude oil or petroleum products originating in or exported from Russia.

It is known that sanctions against the vessel have been imposed by the EU, Switzerland, the UK, Canada, Australia, and Ukraine.

The merchant navy did not explain why the Chariot Tide was not seized, and the Spanish Ministry of Defense did not respond to a request for comment.

Read more: France has taken into custody captain of tanker belonging to Russia’s "shadow fleet" that was detained day before