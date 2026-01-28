Murder of mayor of Simeiz in 2013: suspect detained in Lviv, - sources
A suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of Kyrylo Kostenko, mayor of the village of Simeiz (Crimea), which took place in February 2013.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing sources.
Details
Law enforcement officers managed to locate the suspect, and on 28 January, he was arrested in Lviv.
An investigation has been launched into the intentional murder committed in a manner dangerous to the lives of many people (clause 5, part 2, Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
The issue of choosing a preventive measure is currently being decided.
Earlier, the Office of the Prosecutor General reported that the materials of high-profile murders committed in Crimea before the occupation had been restored.
As a reminder, Simeiz village head Kyrylo Kostenko was killed on the morning of 26 February 2013. The murder took place near the Simeiz village council building.
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