Germany prepares new deliveries of IRIS-T air defence systems for Ukraine

Germany will soon transfer additional IRIS-T air defense systems to Ukraine to strengthen its air defense capabilities.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated in an interview with German Ambassador to Ukraine Heiko Tomsch for "Suspilne".

Berlin continues to provide systematic support to Ukraine in the field of air defense and remains a key partner in this area.

Germany's plans for supplying air defense systems

The ambassador said that Ukraine has already received nine IRIS-T systems as of today. New complexes are expected to arrive in the near future.

"Nine IRIS-T systems have been delivered so far, and new complexes are expected to arrive in the near future," said Gaiko Toms.

He stressed that reliable air defense is critical to Ukraine's security. Germany, he said, is doing everything possible to provide support.

International aid and additional supplies

Previously, Germany transferred two Patriot systems to Ukraine at the end of 2025. The supply of ammunition for air defense systems is also continuing.

Ukraine has ordered a total of 18 IRIS-T systems, as previously announced by Diehl Defence CEO Helmut Rauch.

The head of Ukraine's mission to NATO, Alona Getmanchuk, noted that a significant part of the air defense system comes from the US with EU funding. In addition, Ukraine is expecting French missiles for air defense and Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets.