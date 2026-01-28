Ukrainian Embassy called for cancellation of screening in Brussels of Russian propaganda film about war

The Ukrainian Embassy in Belgium has called for the cancellation of the planned screening in Brussels of the Russian film Carnet de Russie (Notes from Russia) about the war in Ukraine.

This is stated in a statement by the embassy, according to Censor.NET.

"Propaganda product"

The embassy noted that the film is scheduled to be shown on January 31, 2026. Ukrainian diplomats emphasized that the film is a propaganda product that "deliberately distorts the actual reality of the war, negates the very fact of aggression, conceals responsibility for documented war crimes, and systematically blurs the line between victim and aggressor."

The propaganda film was created after trips to Russia and the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

The embassy emphasized that any activity carried out in the occupied territory without the consent of the Ukrainian authorities is a violation of both Ukrainian legislation and international law.

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"Providing a public platform in Brussels for narratives that relativize aggression and deny responsibility for war crimes is a concrete act of legitimizing disinformation from the aggressor state. This is incompatible with the democratic values and principles on which Europe is built," the statement said.

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