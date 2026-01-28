Russia attacks Ukraine with strike UAVs

On the evening of January 28, Russian forces launched an attack on Ukraine using attack drones.

Censor.NET reports that this was stated in a message from the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian forces are taking measures to repel the aerial threat and protect the country’s airspace.

Movement of attack UAVs:

At 6:27 p.m. – a UAV heading toward Lutsk from the north.

At 7:01 p.m. – the Air Force reported enemy drones moving:

from the Black Sea area on a course toward Mykolaiv region.

from the Black Sea area on a course toward Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district, Odesa region.

At 7:12 p.m. – Russian drones were spotted:

in the southwestern part of Mykolaiv region, heading north.

from the Black Sea area on a course toward Serhiivka.

Updated information

At 8:11 p.m, UAVs were reported heading toward Pavlohrad and Zaporizhzhia.

Updated information

At 8:52 p.m., UAVs were reported heading toward Dnipro.

At 9:40 p.m., UAVs were reported in the suburbs of Poltava.

At 10:06 p.m., there was a threat of the use of ballistic weapons from the north.

At 10:13 p.m., Dnipropetrovsk region: a group of UAVs was heading toward Samar.

At 10:19 p.m., the threat of the use of ballistic weapons was lifted.

Stay safe and remain in safe places!

Earlier, we reported that throughout January 28, Russian forces struck settlements in the Nikopol, Pavlohrad, Synelnykove, and Kryvyi Rih districts of Dnipropetrovsk region, sparking fires; damage reported.

Read more: Enemy strikes Zaporizhzhia with Tornado-S, no threat of tube artillery shelling – RMA