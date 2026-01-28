Four districts in Dnipropetrovsk region came under Russian strikes: homes, infrastructure, and enterprise damaged
Throughout January 28, Russian forces struck settlements in the Nikopol, Pavlohrad, Synelnykove, and Kryvyi Rih districts of Dnipropetrovsk region, sparking fires; damage reported.
This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.
Nikopol district
The aggressor continued to strike the Nikopol district with FPV drones and artillery. Nikopol and the Marhanetska, Pokrovske, and Myrivska communities came under fire.
A five-storey building, three private houses, excavators, infrastructure facilities, and an enterprise were damaged. A fire broke out there, which rescuers extinguished.
Pavlohrad district
Due to an enemy drone, a fire also broke out in the Troitske community of Pavlohrad district; the blaze was brought under control. Vehicles were damaged.
Synelnykove district
In the Mykolaiv community in Synelnykove district, two homes were damaged.
Kryvyi Rih district
The enemy struck the Zelenodolsk community in Kryvyi Rih with FPV drones. Solar panels were damaged.
It is noted that there were no casualties or injuries anywhere.
Strike on Kamianske
The Regional Military Administration clarified that as a result of UAV attacks on Kamianske carried out by the enemy in the morning and afternoon, infrastructure was damaged.
Consequences of the shelling
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