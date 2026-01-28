Four districts in Dnipropetrovsk region came under Russian strikes: homes, infrastructure, and enterprise damaged

Throughout January 28, Russian forces struck settlements in the Nikopol, Pavlohrad, Synelnykove, and Kryvyi Rih districts of Dnipropetrovsk region, sparking fires; damage reported.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.

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Nikopol district

The aggressor continued to strike the Nikopol district with FPV drones and artillery. Nikopol and the Marhanetska, Pokrovske, and Myrivska communities came under fire.

A five-storey building, three private houses, excavators, infrastructure facilities, and an enterprise were damaged. A fire broke out there, which rescuers extinguished.

See more: Russian attack on nine-storey building in Kryvyi Rih: fire extinguished, no casualties. PHOTO

Pavlohrad district

Due to an enemy drone, a fire also broke out in the Troitske community of Pavlohrad district; the blaze was brought under control. Vehicles were damaged.

Synelnykove district

In the Mykolaiv community in Synelnykove district, two homes were damaged.

Kryvyi Rih district

The enemy struck the Zelenodolsk community in Kryvyi Rih with FPV drones. Solar panels were damaged.

See more: Emergency rescue operations following Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia have been completed: six people were injured, including 15-year-old boy. PHOTOS

It is noted that there were no casualties or injuries anywhere.

Strike on Kamianske

The Regional Military Administration clarified that as a result of UAV attacks on Kamianske carried out by the enemy in the morning and afternoon, infrastructure was damaged.

See more: As result of enemy attacks on Nikopol district, woman injured; homes, enterprise, agricultural firm, power lines and gas pipeline damaged. PHOTOS

Consequences of the shelling





