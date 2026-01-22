As result of enemy attacks on Nikopol district, woman injured; homes, enterprise, agricultural firm, power lines and gas pipeline damaged

Throughout the day, Russian troops carried out strikes, and besides the Kryvyi Rih area and Dnipro, hit settlements in the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, leaving one person injured and damage reported.

This was reported by Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration head Oleksandr Hanzha, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Shelling of the Nikopol district

Nikopol and the Marhanets, Chervonohryhorivka, and Pokrovske communities came under enemy attacks.

The aggressor used FPV drones and artillery.

See also: Pavlohrad, Kryvyi Rih and Nikopol region under UAV attack: two women wounded. PHOTO report

Casualties and damage

A 67-year-old woman was injured as a result of Russian shelling.

In addition, a fire broke out in the house. Three more private homes were damaged. As well as a municipal enterprise, an agricultural company, power lines and a gas pipeline.

See more: Russian FPV drones hit vehicles in Kharkiv Oblast: two volunteers killed, three wounded including medics. PHOTOS

Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih

It is noted that in Kryvyi Rih, along with an apartment building and infrastructure, private homes, an administrative building and cars were damaged.

Aftermath of shelling in Nikopol district.















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