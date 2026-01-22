As result of enemy attacks on Nikopol district, woman injured; homes, enterprise, agricultural firm, power lines and gas pipeline damaged
Throughout the day, Russian troops carried out strikes, and besides the Kryvyi Rih area and Dnipro, hit settlements in the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, leaving one person injured and damage reported.
This was reported by Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration head Oleksandr Hanzha, Censor.NET reports.
Shelling of the Nikopol district
Nikopol and the Marhanets, Chervonohryhorivka, and Pokrovske communities came under enemy attacks.
The aggressor used FPV drones and artillery.
Casualties and damage
A 67-year-old woman was injured as a result of Russian shelling.
In addition, a fire broke out in the house. Three more private homes were damaged. As well as a municipal enterprise, an agricultural company, power lines and a gas pipeline.
Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih
It is noted that in Kryvyi Rih, along with an apartment building and infrastructure, private homes, an administrative building and cars were damaged.
Aftermath of shelling in Nikopol district.
Background
- Earlier, it was reported that Russian forces struck Kryvyi Rih with a missile. Five people were reported injured.
- According to updated data, 12 people have now been reported injured in Kryvyi Rih as a result of the Russian attack, including four children.
- In addition, during the day on 22 January, Russians hit Dnipro with a drone, causing a fire in two apartments of a high-rise building.
- According to updated data, seven people were injured as a result of the Russian attack on Dnipro.
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