Russia lost two aircraft at once - Su-30 and Su-34

Today, it became known about significant losses of Russian aviation during the war against Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on Telegram channel by Andrii Kovalenko, head of the National Security and Defence Council's CCD

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According to him, the Russian army lost two combat aircraft at once. These were a Su-30 fighter jet and a Su-34 front-line bomber.

Details regarding the circumstances of the destruction of enemy equipment are not being disclosed at this time.

Earlier, information spread on social media that the Russian army had lost a Su-34 along with its crew.

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