Russians strike Vilniansk in Zaporizhzhia region: three dead and three injured

On the night of 29 January, Russian troops struck Vilniansk in the Zaporizhzhia district of Zaporizhzhia region, resulting in casualties and one injured.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

As noted, the Russians launched drone strikes on the private sector in Vilniansk. Houses were destroyed and fires broke out.

See more: Emergency rescue operations following Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia have been completed: six people were injured, including 15-year-old boy. PHOTOS

Victims of the attack

"Unfortunately, two women and one man were killed, and another man was injured. He is receiving all the necessary medical care," said the head of the Regional Military Administration.

Read more: Detectors, anti-drone tunnels and interception crews: Zaporizhzhia strengthens its defences against Russian attacks, - RMA

According to the SES of Ukraine, a 62-year-old man and women aged 26 and 50 were killed. A 57-year-old man was injured.

Details about the victims are being clarified.

Destructions

It is reported that seven private houses were damaged and one was destroyed.

Read more: Failed assault in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: 31 invaders were left lying in field near Huliaipole after encounter with Armed Forces of Ukraine. VIDEO

Rescuers extinguished a fire in a 100 sq. m. residential building and a gas pipe fire.

All emergency services are working at the scene.

Update

As of 7 a.m. on 29 January, the number of people injured as a result of Russian shelling of one of the settlements in the region had risen to three.

The State Emergency Service reported that emergency rescue operations had been completed.

Consequences of the attack