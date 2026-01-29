Meeting of Rada’s Temporary Investigation Commission on corruption in state-owned energy companies

The Verkhovna Rada is holding a meeting of the Temporary Investigation Commission on corruption in state-owned energy companies.

This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

According to Zhelezniak, today's topic will be devoted to "Energoatom" and energy regulation:

Why are almost all of Mindich's people still in office?

Where is the promised renewal of state-owned enterprises?

Why is the barrier still working at Energoatom?

How did it happen that during the blackouts, another 2 billion hryvnia was taken out of the atom?

Read more: Police are searching for Bakanov to ensure his presence at Verkhovna Rada Temporary Investigation Commission meeting, - Honcharenko

Invited

The chair and individual members of the NEURC

"Energoatom" management

Management of the Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of Energy

Representatives of the Ministry of Justice

Representatives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and other officials.

Watch more: Zelenskyy’s PR manager’s "right-hand man" booked as assistant to "servant" Chornyi, - Zhelezniak. VIDEO