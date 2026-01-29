Universities are advised to extend holidays or distance learning until 8 February, - Ministry of Education

The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine recommends that higher education institutions extend their holidays or continue distance learning until 8 February. A letter to this effect has already been sent to university rectors.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by Deputy Minister of Education and Science Mykola Trofymenko.

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The decision is made by the institution

At the same time, the final decision on the format of education is made by the higher education institution itself within the powers provided for by its autonomous status, taking into account the security and energy situation on the ground.

Read more: Winter holidays in Kyiv schools extended until 1 February

Support centres at universities

It is noted that universities across the country continue to set up support centres for students and staff, as well as for people in their communities where possible.

In particular, student associations in Kyiv have initiated the organisation of assistance for elderly and mobility-impaired people.

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"The Ministry of Education and Science is coordinating this process together with the Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity of Ukraine and international partners in order to make the most effective use of available resources and ensure the safety of volunteers in difficult weather conditions," the ministry said.