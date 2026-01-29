180 combat engagements on front line, situation is most intense in Pokrovsk direction, General Staff says

Since the start of the day, 180 combat engagements have taken place along the front line.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 4:00 p.m., Censor.NET informs.

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Enemy shelling

From the territory of the Russian Federation, the enemy carried out artillery shelling of areas of settlements, including Khrynivka in Chernihiv region, and Kucherivka, Rohizne, Studenok, Budky, Bezsalivka, Yastrubshchyna, Iskryskivshchyna, and Ryzhivka in Sumy region.

Fighting in the north

In the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy made seven offensive attempts and carried out 37 attacks on settlements and the positions of our units, including two using multiple-launch rocket systems.

Read more: Russian "Nebo-SVU" radar worth $100 million hit in TOT Luhansk region, - General Staff

Fighting in the Kharkiv region

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attacked 11 times in the areas of Vovchansk, Starytsia, and Tykhe, and toward Ternova, Hrafske, Vovchanski Khutory, Hryhorivka, and Kolodiazne.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy is trying to advance in the area of Borivska Andriivka and toward Kupiansk, Petropavlivka, Pishchane, and Novoosynove. A total of 10 engagements have taken place in this direction, five of which are currently ongoing.

Read more: 109 combat engagements recorded at front. Pokrovsk direction remains most intense, General Staff says

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian troops repelled nine attacks by the invaders in the areas of Drobysheve, Stepy, and Hrekivka, and toward Druzhliubivka and Stavky.

In the Sloviansk direction, Russians tried twice to advance on the positions of our troops toward Zakitne. One engagement is currently ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

In the Kostyantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 15 offensive actions near Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, and Rusyn Yar, and toward Kostyantynivka, Illinivka, Berestok, Stepanivka, and Sofiivka. One attack is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the start of the day, Russian occupiers have made 77 attempts to push our troops from their positions in the areas of Toretske, Nykonorivka, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Rivne, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, and Novomykolaivka, and toward Kucheriv Yar, Vilne, Bilytske, Novyi Donbas, Hryshyne, Novopidhordne, Muravka, Ivanivka, and Filiia. The Defense Forces are holding back the onslaught and have already repelled 65 attacks.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the aggressor attacked 19 times, in the area of Verbove and toward Ivanivka, Iskra, Oleksandrohrad, Oleksiivka, Danylivka, and Nove Zaporizhzhia. Havrylivka was hit by an airstrike using guided aerial bombs.

Read more: 46 combat engagements recorded on front, enemy most active in Pokrovsk and South Slobozhanskyi directions – General Staff

Fighting in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 25 attacks by the occupiers, in the area of Huliaipole and toward Dobropillia, Radisne, Varvarivka, Zelene, Pryluky, Zaliznychne, Olenokostiantynivka, Sviatopetrivka, and Staroukrainka. In addition, enemy aircraft struck the settlement of Verkhnia Tersa. Nine engagements are still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders twice toward Lukianivske and Pavlivka.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the Defense Forces repelled an enemy attack toward the Antonivskyi Bridge.

"In other directions, no significant changes in the situation have been recorded so far. Ukrainian troops are wearing down the enemy along the entire line of combat engagement and in the rear," the General Staff emphasizes.