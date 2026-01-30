Zelenskyy: structure of new short-range counter-drone air defense command approved

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about the outcomes of a meeting on developing short-range counter-drone air defense.

He reported this on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

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Structure of a new command approved

"An important meeting for the development of short-range counter-drone air defense. We are significantly strengthening this component within the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. We approved the structure of a new command that will be responsible specifically for this air defense direction, as well as new approaches to command and control," the head of state said.

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Tasks for the Air Force and the Defense Ministry.

In addition, key tasks were defined for the Air Force team and the Ministry of Defense.

"First, protection against Russian drones must be strengthened in our cities, such as Kherson and Nikopol, as well as border communities in the Sumy region, where the Russians have effectively turned it into a constant "human safari". Every day — their strikes on residential buildings, on ordinary infrastructure, on civilian transport. We need more protection and our responses," the president stressed.

The second task set is to scale up our countering of Shaheds and other Russian attack drones.

"There will be more layers, more lines of defense," the president noted.

"Third, we need to spread the experience of successful units within the Defense Forces of Ukraine so that every solution that worked for one unit can also be successfully used by other Ukrainian units," Zelenskyy said.

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