Ukraine received energy equipment with total capacity of one nuclear power plant unit, - Kuleba

Ukraine has received more than 700 units of power equipment with a capacity of about one gigawatt from its partners. These volumes correspond to the output of one power unit of the South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant.

This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister for Recovery Oleksiy Kuleba during the final presentation of the Recovery Agency for 2025, according to Suspilne, as reported by Censor.NET.

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Assistance came from a number of countries

According to the Deputy Prime Minister, boilers, cogeneration units, and high-power mobile generators were supplied by Azerbaijan, Belgium, Estonia, Italy, Canada, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Germany, Poland, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Turkey. Azerbaijan, Belgium, Estonia, Italy, Canada, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Germany, Poland, the United Kingdom, the United States, Turkey, France, the Czech Republic, Switzerland, Sweden, and Japan.

Over the past week, Ukraine has received more than 100 pieces of equipment.

Read more: First batch of 400 generators from Polish government delivered to Kyiv

Ukraine needs additional assistance

"To ensure the stable operation of treatment facilities, heat and water supply, Ukraine needs additional capacity. We are creating a national reserve of mobile energy equipment. It will allow us to maintain basic services for people during repair work, which is especially important in winter," Kuleba said.

The government has allocated 2.6 billion hryvnia to create a 130-megawatt reserve. At the same time, it is noted that Ukraine's needs are greater, so the Ministry of Community and Territorial Development will seek assistance from partners.

Read more: EU to provide €145 million in humanitarian support to Ukraine – European Commission