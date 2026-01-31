Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi in the Kharkiv region is currently under the control of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

This was reported by DeepState analysts, according to Censor.NET.

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What is the evidence?

"As for the situation in Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, the village is under the full control of the Ukrainian Defence Forces. The daily videos posted by a Ukrainian soldier in recent days are good confirmation of this. He walks around the centre of the village not only without body armour and a helmet, but also without a cap," the report says.

Read: Russians strike Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, 2 people wounded

Infiltration tactics

According to DeepState, small groups of enemy forces do sometimes infiltrate the village, with the aim of infiltrating Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi from the Pishchane area via the railway. But they are being cleared out, and this is done, unfortunately, relatively often, but it is done to prevent further accumulation.

The situation in Petropavlivka is still being clarified.

What preceded this?

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defence claimed to have captured Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi in the Kharkiv region, as well as Novoyakovlivka in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In turn, the Joint Forces Group stated that Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi is not under the control of the Russian Federation.

See also: Occupiers in Kupiansk are under heavy siege, says Tregubov