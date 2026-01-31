Tor-M1 air defence system, UAV control points and other enemy military facilities were destroyed, - General Staff

Yesterday and on the night of 31 January, units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces struck a number of targets in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and on the territory of the aggressor state.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

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As noted, in the temporarily occupied territories of the Luhansk region, in the area of Kamianka, the enemy's Tor-M1 anti-aircraft missile system was destroyed. The results are being clarified.

Strikes on the occupied Zaporizhzhia region

"In the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region, the following were hit the enemy's UAV control point ( Rivnopillia); a warehouse of material and technical resources of a separate motorised rifle brigade (Voskresenka); as well as a concentration of enemy forces in the areas of Rivnopillia, Pryvillia and Uspenivka," the report said.

See more: 204 combat engagements per day: fiercest battles in Pokrovsk, Pivdenno-Slobozhanske and Huliaypole directions, - General Staff. MAP

Strikes on the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region

In the TOT of the Donetsk region, in the area of Poltavka, a command post of the enemy's motorised rifle regiment was hit.

A strike was also delivered on enemy forces concentrated in the area of Chasiv Yar in the occupied territory of the Donetsk region.

Strike on Bryansk region

In addition, yesterday, units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces struck an enemy UAV command post near the village of Sluchovsk in the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation.

Enemy losses and the results of the strike are being clarified.

Read: Russia lost two aircraft at once - Su-30 and Su-34

"The Ukrainian Defence Forces will continue to systematically carry out measures aimed at weakening the offensive capabilities and reducing the combat potential of the Russian aggressor," the General Staff emphasises.