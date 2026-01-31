204 combat engagements per day: fiercest battles in Pokrovsk, South Slobozhanskyi and Huliaypole directions, - General Staff

In total, over the past day, 30 January 2026, 204 combat clashes were recorded on the front line.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

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Shelling

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy launched one missile strike, using one missile, 69 air strikes, and dropped 174 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it used 6,731 kamikaze drones and carried out 4,098 shellings of populated areas and positions of our troops, including 114 with multiple launch rocket systems.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular on the areas of the settlements of Prosiana, Havrylivka, Novoselivka in the Dnipropetrovsk region; Rizdvianka, Barvinivka, Kopani, Vozdvyzhivka, Zaliznychne, Verzny Terasa, Huliaipilske, Dorozhnyanka, Charivne, Zarichne in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Strikes against the enemy

Over the past day, the aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defence Forces struck four UAV control points and two areas where Russian invaders were concentrated.

The General Staff reminds that, in total, the losses of the Russian invaders over the past day amounted to 880 people. The enemy also lost five tanks, eight armoured combat vehicles, 20 artillery systems, a multiple launch rocket system, an air defence system, 694 unmanned aerial vehicles, and 58 vehicles belonging to the occupiers.

Situation in the North

As noted, in the North-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions over the past day, the enemy carried out one air strike using three guided aerial bombs and carried out 104 shellings, including eight from multiple launch rocket systems.

See also: Russians advance in Malaya Tokmachka in Zaporizhzhia and near two settlements in Donetsk region, - DeepState. MAP

Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attempted to break through the defensive lines of our defenders 25 times, in the areas of the settlements of Starytsia, Prylipka, Vovchanski Khutory, Vovchansk, and in the direction of Kruhle, Ternova, Hryhorivka, Fyholivka, and Petro-Ivanivka.

Six enemy attacks took place yesterday in the Kupiansk direction. Our defenders repelled enemy assaults in the direction of Kurylivka, Petropavlivka, and Novoosynove.

Read more: General Staff: 66 combat engagements recorded at front since start of day

Situation in the East

According to the General Staff, the enemy carried out nine attacks in the Lyman direction. They attempted to break through our defences in the area of Zarichne, Tverdokhlibove, and towards Druzhliubivka and Drobysheve.

In the Sloviansk direction, our defenders stopped seven attempts by the occupiers to advance towards Zakytne, and in the area of Dronivka, Yampil, and Sviato-Pokrovske during the past day.

The enemy did not conduct any offensive operations in the Kramatorsk direction.

It is also noted that in the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 14 attacks near the settlements of Shcherbinivka, Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Sofiivka, and in the direction of Illinivka, Stepanivka, and Novopavlivka.

"In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 46 assaults by the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetsk, Filiya, and towards Ivanivka, Novopidhorodne, and Rodynske," the report said.

Read: Russia planned to advance to Odesa and end the war with the defeat of Ukraine, says Syrskyi

Situation in the south

The General Staff also reports that in the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out nine attacks over the past day in the areas of Rybne, Zlagoda, and towards Oleksandrivka and Novyi Zaporizhzhia.

In the Huliaypole direction, there were 19 attacks by the occupiers - in the Huliaipole area and towards Zeleny, Dobropillia, Huliaipole, and Olenokostiantynivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled three enemy attacks in the Stepnogorsk area and in the direction of Primorsky.

In the Prydniprovsk direction, the enemy carried out one unsuccessful offensive action over the past day.

In the Volyn and Polissya directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Our soldiers are inflicting significant losses on the occupying forces in terms of manpower and equipment and are actively undermining the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

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