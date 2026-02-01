Repair base, UAV control points and other military facilities of Russian troops were hit, - General Staff

On the night of February 1, units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck a number of enemy military targets in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and the Russian Federation.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Strike on the repair base

Thus, in the TOT Zaporizhzhia region, near the village of Rozyvka, a repair base belonging to a unit of the occupiers' engineering and sapper regiment was hit.

In the Donetsk region, near the city of Mirnograd, enemy UAV control points, company command and observation posts, and concentrations of enemy forces were destroyed.

See also: Drones from the Asgard battalion of the 412th brigade struck a column of Russian military equipment near Huliaipole. VIDEO

Strike on the UAV control center in Kursk

In addition, yesterday, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck an enemy UAV control point in the vicinity of Nekislitsa, Kursk Oblast, Russian Federation.

Strike on Bryansk Region

Hits were also recorded on enemy forces concentrated in the Troebortny area of the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation.

The losses of the occupiers and the extent of the damage are being clarified.

See: The crew of the 67th Mechanized Brigade's Luft used STING interceptors to destroy six enemy UAVs. VIDEO

"The Ukrainian Armed Forces will continue to systematically implement measures aimed at weakening the offensive capabilities and reducing the combat potential of the Russian aggressor," the General Staff emphasizes.