Repair base, UAV control points and other military facilities of Russian troops were hit, - General Staff
On the night of February 1, units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck a number of enemy military targets in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and the Russian Federation.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.
Strike on the repair base
Thus, in the TOT Zaporizhzhia region, near the village of Rozyvka, a repair base belonging to a unit of the occupiers' engineering and sapper regiment was hit.
In the Donetsk region, near the city of Mirnograd, enemy UAV control points, company command and observation posts, and concentrations of enemy forces were destroyed.
Strike on the UAV control center in Kursk
In addition, yesterday, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck an enemy UAV control point in the vicinity of Nekislitsa, Kursk Oblast, Russian Federation.
Strike on Bryansk Region
Hits were also recorded on enemy forces concentrated in the Troebortny area of the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation.
The losses of the occupiers and the extent of the damage are being clarified.
"The Ukrainian Armed Forces will continue to systematically implement measures aimed at weakening the offensive capabilities and reducing the combat potential of the Russian aggressor," the General Staff emphasizes.
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