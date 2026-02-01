Forty-four combat engagements were recorded, 32 of them in Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions, - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, there have been 44 combat clashes on the front line. The enemy is attacking most intensively in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions, while in several other directions the enemy has not carried out any offensive actions.

This is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the situation on the front as of 4 p.m. on 1 February, according to Censor.NET.

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Strikes on Ukraine

The enemy launched artillery strikes from Russian territory on populated areas, in particular:

Situation in the north

In the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 41 attacks on populated areas and the positions of our units, including one with a multiple launch rocket system.

Read more: Tor-M1 air defence system, UAV control points and other enemy military facilities were destroyed, - General Staff

The situation in the Kharkiv region

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attacked three times in the direction of the settlements of Prylipka, Vilcha, and Kutkivka. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

The enemy did not conduct offensive operations in the Kupiansk direction.

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled an attack by invaders towards Novoserhiivka.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Russians attempted to advance on the positions of our troops towards Zakytne. They were repelled.

The enemy did not carry out any offensive actions in the Kramatorsk direction.

In the Kostyantynivka direction, the invaders carried out six offensive actions near the settlements of Kostyantynivka, Stepanivka, Yablunivka, and Sofiivka. One battle is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian occupiers have made 17 attempts to dislodge our soldiers from their positions in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Novopidhorodne, Dachne, and towards Vilne and Serhiivka. Defence forces are holding back the offensive and have already repelled 15 attacks.

In the Oleksandrivskyi direction, the aggressor attacked once in the Verbove area.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,239,590 people (+880 per day), 11,619 tanks, 36,768 artillery systems, 23,977 ACVs. INFOGRAPHICS

Combat operations in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 15 attacks by the occupiers in the area of Huliaipole and towards Zeleny, Sviatopetrivka and Zaliznychne. Five clashes are still ongoing.

No enemy offensive actions were recorded in the Orikhiv and Prydniprovsk directions.

According to the General Staff, no significant changes in the situation have been recorded in other areas.