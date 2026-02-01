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News Shelling of Zaporizhzhia
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Sybiha after Russia’s strike on maternity hospital in Zaporizhzhia: There should be no pause in pressure on Moscow

Sybiha called on the world to put pressure on Russia after the shelling of a maternity hospital in Zaporizhzhia

The head of the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Andrii Sybiha, called on the world to increase pressure on Russia after Russian troops struck a maternity hospital in Zaporizhzhia.

He wrote about this on social network X, according to Censor.NET.

The need to increase pressure on Russia

"Russian strike UAVs hit a maternity hospital in Zaporizhzhia, injuring three women. Putin continues to wage war on civilians, despite peace efforts. Only force can compel him to cease his aggression and terror. There should be no pause in pressuring Moscow and supporting Ukraine," the minister emphasized.

Russian strike on maternity hospital in Zaporizhzhia

We remind you that on February 1, Russian troops struck a maternity hospital in Zaporizhzhia, resulting in casualties.

Watch more: Russia strikes maternity hospital in Zaporizhzhia: six casualties reported. VIDEO&PHOTOS

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