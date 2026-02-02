Almost 2,000 drones attacked Kherson region in week: 96% were destroyed by air defence forces

Over the past week, Russian troops have used nearly 2,000 strike drones to attack the Kherson region, but the vast majority of them have been destroyed by Ukrainian defense forces.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.

The Russians used nearly two thousand drones to strike the Kherson region last week.

Drones mainly attack moths

96% of enemy UAVs were destroyed by our defenders. Thanks to their work, these drones did not reach their targets — people and civilian infrastructure.

Prokudin thanked the defenders: "Thank you to the soldiers for protecting the region every day."

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