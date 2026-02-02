Enemy command posts and ammunition depot hit in occupied territory, General Staff says

On the night of February 2, 2026, Defense Forces units delivered a series of effective strikes on enemy facilities in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

Censor.NET reported this, citing the General Staff press center.

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Two enemy command posts hit

In particular, the report says that in the Kurakhivka area (temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region), two enemy command posts were hit: at the regiment and division levels. In the same area, a hit was recorded on an ammunition depot that supplied the invaders’ units.

Read more: Forty-four combat engagements were recorded, 32 of them in Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions, - General Staff

Strikes on UAV command posts

In addition, Ukraine’s Defense Forces are consistently striking UAV command posts, significantly weakening the enemy’s capabilities. Strikes on such targets were recorded in the areas of Uspenivka and Huliaipole in the Zaporizhzhia region.

"The occupiers’ losses are being clarified. The Defense Forces are systematically undermining the offensive potential of the Russian occupiers in order to end the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine!" the General Staff added.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - approximately 1,241,530 personnel (+850 per day), 11,627 tanks, 36,802 artillery systems, 23,981 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS