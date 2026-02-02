63 combat engagements recorded at front, 28 in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff
Since the start of the day, 63 combat engagements have taken place along the front.
This is stated in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine report on the situation at the front as of 4:00 p.m. on February 2, Censor.NET reports.
Strikes on Ukraine
From the territory of the Russian Federation, the enemy carried out artillery shelling of areas near settlements, including Tymonovychi in Chernihiv region; Brusky, Pavlivka, Rohizne, Kozache, Iskryskivshchyna, and Ryzhivka in Sumy region.
Situation in the north
In the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy made one attempt to advance, firing 55 times on populated areas and the positions of our units, including two attacks with multiple launch rocket systems.
Situation in the Kharkiv region
In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attacked five times in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Dvorichanske, and in the direction of the settlements of Prylipka and Kutkivka.
In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy carried out one attack toward Kurylivka; the engagement is ongoing.
Fighting in the east
- In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian troops repelled five attacks by the invaders in the areas of Serednie, Novoselivka, Zarichne, and toward Drobyshcheve and Stavky.
- In the Sloviansk direction, Russians tried to advance on our positions near the settlement of Dronivka.
- In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy conducted no offensive actions.
- In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out eight offensive actions near Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka and Rusyn Yar and toward Novopavlivka and Sofiivka. One attack is still ongoing.
- In the Pokrovsk direction, since the start of the day Russian occupiers have made 28 attempts to dislodge our troops from their positions in the areas of Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Kotlyne, Udachne and Molodetske and toward Bilytske, Novooleksandrivka, Novopidhordne and Novopavlivka. The Defense Forces are holding back the onslaught and have already repelled 21 attacks.
- In the Oleksandrivka direction, the aggressor attacked three times in the areas of Yehorivka and Zlahoda and toward Ostapivske. One engagement is currently ongoing.
Hostilities in the south
In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven attacks by the occupiers near Huliaipole and Dorozhnianka and toward Dobropillia and Zelene. Six engagements are still ongoing. In addition, enemy aircraft struck the settlements of Zaliznychne, Lisne, Hirke, Kopani, Dolynka and Vozdvyzhivka.
No enemy offensive actions were recorded in the Orikhiv and Prydniprovske directions.
"In other directions, no significant changes in the situation have been recorded so far. Ukrainian troops are wearing down the enemy along the entire line of contact and in the rear," the General Staff reported.
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