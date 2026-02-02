147 combat clashes reported on frontline, enemy uses over 5,000 kamikaze drones – General Staff

Since the start of Monday, February 2, 147 combat clashes have taken place on the frontline. The Defense Forces are focusing their efforts on disrupting Russian invaders’ offensive plans and exhausting their combat potential.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine update as of 10:00 p.m., Censor.NET reports.

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Strikes on Ukraine

The enemy carried out 60 airstrikes and dropped 150 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it used 5,199 kamikaze drones and conducted 2,860 attacks on populated areas and the positions of our troops.

Fighting in the north

In the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions today, Ukrainian troops repelled one enemy attack. The enemy carried out one airstrike, dropped four guided aerial bombs, and conducted 99 attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas, including five with multiple-launch rocket systems.

Fighting in the Kharkiv region

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy assaulted the positions of our units in the areas of Vovchansk and Dvorichanske, and toward the settlements of Prylipka, Kutkivka, and Fyholivka. Ukrainian units repelled nine attacks.

Ukrainian defenders repelled four attacks in the Kupiansk direction near Zahryzove and toward Kurylivka, Petropavlivka, and Pishchane. One more combat clash is currently ongoing.

Read more: Forty-four combat engagements were recorded, 32 of them in Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions, - General Staff

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian troops halted seven attacks in the areas of Serednie, Novoselivka, and Zarichne, and toward Drobyshcheve, Stavky, and Dibrova. Two combat clashes are ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, our defenders repelled 12 attempts by the occupiers to advance in the area of Dronivka and toward Kalenyky, Rai-Oleksandrivka, Platonivka, and Zakitne.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy carried out one attack toward Chervone and was repelled.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers assaulted the positions of our defenders 11 times today near Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, and Rusyn Yar, and toward Stepanivka, Novopalivka, Mykolaipillia, and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 39 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance near Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, and Svitle, and toward Bilytske, Novooleksandrivka, Novopidhordne, Novopavlivka, Shevchenko, and Hryshyne. Fighting is still ongoing in some locations.

According to preliminary estimates, today in this direction our troops killed 43 occupiers and wounded 23.

They also destroyed:

70 UAVs,

five vehicles,

3 UGVs,

two units of special equipment.

In addition, three artillery systems, a radar station, one unit of heavy automotive equipment, six vehicles, and 15 enemy personnel shelters were hit.

In the Oleksandrivske direction, Ukrainian units halted four occupier attacks in the area of Yehorivka and Zlahoda and toward Ostapivske.

Read more: Repair base, UAV control points and other military facilities of Russian troops were hit, - General Staff

Situation in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, 18 occupier attacks took place in the area of Huliaipole and Dorozhnianka, and toward Sviatopetrivka, Zaliznychne, Dobropillia, and Zelene. Zaliznychne, Lisne, Hirke, Kopani, Dolynka, Vozdvyzhivka, and Barvinivka came under airstrikes with guided aerial bombs.

in the area of Huliaipole and Dorozhnianka, and toward Sviatopetrivka, Zaliznychne, Dobropillia, and Zelene. Zaliznychne, Lisne, Hirke, Kopani, Dolynka, Vozdvyzhivka, and Barvinivka came under airstrikes with guided aerial bombs. In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders near Prymorske.

In the Dnipro direction, the Defense Forces repelled an enemy attack toward the Antonivskyi Bridge.

Read more: Tor-M1 air defence system, UAV control points and other enemy military facilities were destroyed, - General Staff