Ukraine initiates amendments to IAEA Statute, - Sybiha

Ukraine proposes amendments to the IAEA Statute, as Russia continues to exercise governing rights within the Agency despite attacks on Ukraine's energy sector.

This was reported by Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, according to Censor.NET.

What is known?

"Currently, the Statute does not provide for any response measures when a state deliberately undermines the conditions for the safe and secure use of nuclear energy, but continues to fully exercise its governing rights within the Agency," he explained.

See more: Repairs to the power line are continuing near ZNPP, - IAEA. PHOTO

What does Ukraine offer?

According to Sybiha, Ukraine proposes a clear mechanism for depriving the IAEA of its right to participate in decision-making in such cases.

"This is not about politics, but about the authority of the organization, security, and justice. I have instructed our Permanent Mission in Vienna to submit our proposals to the IAEA Secretariat and distribute them among member states," the minister added.

What preceded it?