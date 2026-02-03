Nawrocki convenes Security Council meeting: discussions will focus on strengthening defence and participation in Trump’s Peace Council

Polish President Karol Nawrocki has called for a meeting of the National Security Council, which will take place on February 11.

According to Censor Net, this is stated in a message posted by the spokesperson for the Polish president on social network X.

The meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. This was announced by the spokesperson for the head of the Polish government, Rafal Leskiewicz. According to him, the agenda includes three key issues. They concern defense, international policy, and internal security.

The SAFE program issue and the opposition's position

One of the topics will be the government loan for the implementation of the SAFE program. This is a European Union initiative to strengthen defense capabilities. The total budget for the program is €150 billion. Poland could receive around €43 billion.

At the same time, the opposition and the president's entourage are expressing concern. They believe that the program could complicate military cooperation with the US. There are also warnings about the impact on the Polish defense industry.

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Peace Council and political discussions

The second topic will be Poland's invitation to the Peace Council. This body was created by US President Donald Trump. The Council is to cooperate with the UN in conflict resolution. Karol Nawrocki was present at the inauguration but did not sign the document.

"The president wants to discuss Poland's invitation to the Peace Council and the related consequences," said spokesman Rafal Leskiewicz.

The meeting will also consider the actions of state authorities regarding the eastern contacts of Sejm Marshal Włodzimierz Czaszta. The invitation to the Peace Council sparked heated political debate. The government ruled out the possibility of financing membership from the budget.