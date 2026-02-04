Enemy struck Odesa with drones: there are casualties, houses, school, kindergarten and industrial facility damaged

On the night of Wednesday, 4 February, Russian troops attacked the Odesa region with strike drones.

This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, according to Censor.NET.

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Consequences

The attack damaged civilian and industrial infrastructure in two districts. A two-story residential building was damaged: the roof was destroyed, the floors in the apartments were damaged, the blast wave knocked out windows in neighboring buildings and damaged cars. A school and a kindergarten were also damaged. A hit was recorded on an administrative building of an industrial facility, where a fire broke out.

Read more: "Shahed" attack on Odesa on January 27: death of fourth person confirmed

People were injured

State Emergency Service employees rescued four people. Two women were given the necessary medical assistance on the spot.

Utility services began to clean up the aftermath of the attack and close the broken windows. Investigations are ongoing.











See more: Russia attacked Odesa at night: infrastructure facility damaged. PHOTOS (updated)