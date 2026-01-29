Russia attacked Odesa at night: infrastructure facility damaged
Russian troops attacked Odessa with strike UAVs at night, causing damage.
This was reported by the head of the Odessa Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
It is noted that the attack damaged infrastructure. No information about casualties has been received.
All city services and public transport are operating as usual. Utility workers continue to clean up after the bad weather and previous enemy attacks.
Update
According to the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kipper, the enemy attack caused a fire at an industrial facility. Warehouse and production buildings and trucks were damaged.
Fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries.
It is reported that all special services are working to eliminate the consequences of the enemy attack.
Consequences of the attack
Massive attack on Odesa on 27 January
- Earlier, it was reported that the Russian Federation had launched a massive attack on Odesa, with the number of victims rising to 22.
- On the evening of 26 January, the Russians launched strike drones against Ukraine.
- According to the police, three people were searched for under the rubble.
- According to DTEK, the enemy struck an energy facility in Odesa again, causing enormous damage.
- Zelensky said that Russia had sent more than 50 drones to Odesa, with the main targets being energy and civilian facilities.
- Three people are known to have died as a result of the strike on Odesa.
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