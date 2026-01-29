Russia attacked Odesa at night: infrastructure facility damaged

Russian troops attacked Odessa with strike UAVs at night, causing damage.

This was reported by the head of the Odessa Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

What is known?

It is noted that the attack damaged infrastructure. No information about casualties has been received.

All city services and public transport are operating as usual. Utility workers continue to clean up after the bad weather and previous enemy attacks.

Read more: "Shahed" attack on Odesa on January 27: death of fourth person confirmed

Update

According to the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kipper, the enemy attack caused a fire at an industrial facility. Warehouse and production buildings and trucks were damaged.

Fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries.

It is reported that all special services are working to eliminate the consequences of the enemy attack.

Consequences of the attack









Massive attack on Odesa on 27 January